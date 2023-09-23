Rock Life 2.0: Rock Forever Update and DLC #1 Release!

Hello Fellow Rock Enjoyers!

I am so, very much happy to be releasing this update. As both an aspiring game developer and geologist, Rock Life has been a very special project, and thanks to you, it is so much more.

Seeing the positivity and support from you all has only motivated us to continue to do better. Memes or not, rock or love, it has been quite a journey. And I cannot wait for the next chapter for what Velocity Interactive and BGNB Studios will be doing will both Rock Life and future projects.

Anyway, onto the important stuff, the update!

While we do not want to give away everything that this update has, we will at least cover the main changes as key bullet points.

Recreated the entire game from the ground up.

Added tons of new rocks, both free and through DLC.

Fixed Major performance issues through this overhaul.

Multiplayer is now out of beta, and is a permanent main stay for the game.

A new map has been added, while others have a new fresh coat of paint, a marbled finish you could say.

Rock Love has been slightly changed up in functionality.

The Global Chat System has been added to replace the previous lobby only chatting box.

Some other neat additions that we hope you enjoy...

Before we close off, I would like to lay out our plans for future updates.

We will be revamping the translations systems and will be reimplementing translations very soon.

We are currently working on adding Proximity Chat into Rock Together (more to details to come).

Moving over the Steam VR version for Rock Life 1.0 to 2.0.

Rock Information (more to details to come).

A new mode (more details to come... Rock Esports?).

These are just some of the plans we have for this game, and we will be announcing and releasing new details about the game on our discord. So please become a fellow rocker!

https://discord.com/invite/NXFVyEP9h2

Thank you all, and as always, rock on.