Hotfix 0.24.1

Changelog:
• Fixed a bug causing some weapons selections to spawn the wrong loadout
• Fixed a bug causing radar floor to be ineffective against SARH missiles
• Fixed helicopter reverting to autopilot when a target is selected and y key is held
• Fixed bombs sometimes falling through terrain if not armed before impact
• Fixed error in missions with factories that produce nothing
• Reduced heat signature of Chicane engines
• Reduced Chicane's effective tail fin area
• Reduced flight envelope in which Vortex Ring State can occur (Chicane)
• Reduced strength of Chicane yaw auto-trim
• Increased chicane landing gear strength slightly
• Increased Chicane chin turret magazine capacity to 750
• Reduced IR missile guidance accuracy against non IR emitting targets
• Slightly improved Lynchpin rockets maneuverability
Changed files in this update