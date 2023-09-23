 Skip to content

Nuclear Option Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Hotfix 0.24.1

Changelog:

• Fixed a bug causing some weapons selections to spawn the wrong loadout
• Fixed a bug causing radar floor to be ineffective against SARH missiles
• Fixed helicopter reverting to autopilot when a target is selected and y key is held
• Fixed bombs sometimes falling through terrain if not armed before impact
• Fixed error in missions with factories that produce nothing

• Reduced heat signature of Chicane engines
• Reduced Chicane's effective tail fin area
• Reduced flight envelope in which Vortex Ring State can occur (Chicane)
• Reduced strength of Chicane yaw auto-trim
• Increased chicane landing gear strength slightly
• Increased Chicane chin turret magazine capacity to 750

• Reduced IR missile guidance accuracy against non IR emitting targets
• Slightly improved Lynchpin rockets maneuverability

