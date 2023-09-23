Hotfix 0.24.1

Changelog:

• Fixed a bug causing some weapons selections to spawn the wrong loadout

• Fixed a bug causing radar floor to be ineffective against SARH missiles

• Fixed helicopter reverting to autopilot when a target is selected and y key is held

• Fixed bombs sometimes falling through terrain if not armed before impact

• Fixed error in missions with factories that produce nothing

• Reduced heat signature of Chicane engines

• Reduced Chicane's effective tail fin area

• Reduced flight envelope in which Vortex Ring State can occur (Chicane)

• Reduced strength of Chicane yaw auto-trim

• Increased chicane landing gear strength slightly

• Increased Chicane chin turret magazine capacity to 750

• Reduced IR missile guidance accuracy against non IR emitting targets

• Slightly improved Lynchpin rockets maneuverability