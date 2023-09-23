- Upgraded texturing for all Beast Blasters and side by side vehicle
- Upgraded dummy goblins to resemble the Greedy Goblin more and adjusted spawn frequency
- Added the ability to switch between 1st and 3rd person while driving the side by side vehicle
- Added another sneaky easter egg
- Other minor enhancements
- Fixed problem where the Greedy Goblin wasn't greedy enough
Beast Blasters update for 23 September 2023
September 23, 2023 Update - 1.3.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update