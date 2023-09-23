 Skip to content

Beast Blasters update for 23 September 2023

September 23, 2023 Update - 1.3.16

September 23, 2023 Update - 1.3.16

  • Upgraded texturing for all Beast Blasters and side by side vehicle
  • Upgraded dummy goblins to resemble the Greedy Goblin more and adjusted spawn frequency
  • Added the ability to switch between 1st and 3rd person while driving the side by side vehicle
  • Added another sneaky easter egg
  • Other minor enhancements
  • Fixed problem where the Greedy Goblin wasn't greedy enough

