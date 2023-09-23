Development Update #14 - Story Part 1, Dungeon and Unique Zombie

Story Part 1, Dungeon and Unique Zombie

Ver. 2.2.0.56

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

*The default setting for Times per day has been changed to 4 hours.

If you prefer to play the game for 3 hours as before, please use the game difficulty change.

We recommend starting with a new game as added a new system.

The game has been updated and the official server is reset.

[Story Systems]

Prologue

A prologue has been added.

When you first enter the game, you will enter the Prologue.

The Prologue is the beginning of the game's story, where you can acquire various items needed to progress through the game.

In the prologue, you will be given a tutorial on the basic controls to progress through the game.

After the prologue, you can continue to play the game.









Story

The story system has been reorganized.

As a result, the existing stories have been removed.

Quest item removed.

Quest item removed. You can now receive quests from five NPCs.

Quests consist of main quests that follow the story, and side quests that utilize various features of the game.

Quests are automatically accepted and completed as you play the game.

Some quests will be added in the future.

If your NPC's dialog is not showing up correctly, please check the "Subtitles" option in the Gameplay Settings.

Dungeon

Three dungeons have been added to each region of the island.

The remaining dungeons will be added at a later date, along with the rest of the story.

The remaining dungeons will be added at a later date, along with the rest of the story. Dungeons have a construction restriction zone that is not affected by game settings.

To enter a dungeon, you must have certain items in your possession.

Items to enter a dungeon can be obtained through the progression of the main quest.

Items to enter a dungeon can be obtained through the progression of the main quest. Dungeons contain traps that are specific to the dungeon.

Powerful Unique Zombies exist in the deepest parts of each dungeon.

If certain circumstances are met, the dungeon is reset.

After killing the Unique Zombie, you re-enter the dungeon.













Unique Zombie

Added Unique Zombies.

The Unique Zombie spawn in dungeons in each region.

Each Unique Zombie has a special pattern and appearance.

The Unique Zombie have a high drop rate by default, and a low chance to drop special equipment unique to them.

Under certain circumstances, the Unique Zombie will be reset.

Leave the room without killing the Unique Zombie.

Kill the Unique Zombie and re-enter the dungeon.







Story Journal UI

As stories change, the journal UI has been redesigned.









[Game Systems]

Favorite

Favorites added.

You can add build and crafting materials to your Favorites.

You can find the favorites on the left side of the game screen.

AI

Added the ability for zombies to turn their heads to look at the character.

New light zombies have been added.

Electric Zombie, Elite Factory Zombie, Elite Mine Zombie, etc.

Electric Zombie, Elite Factory Zombie, Elite Mine Zombie, etc. Animation of zombies and animals have been polished.

Equipment

Added category for Accessory.

New categories: Pauldron, Belt

New categories: Pauldron, Belt This changes the categorization of existing Accessory.

Added Power Drill.

The Power Drill is a parent tool to the wrench.

Power Drill's interaction is faster than other tools.

Power Drill can repair, upgrade, and demolish any building.

Building

Added a system for sequentially unlocking buildings as you progress through the game.

This does not apply to existing save files.

A new building has been added.

Added the Electronic Equipment Workbench.

Miscellaneous

Added a time limit to revive. (60 seconds)

After the time is up, players will automatically revive.

After the time is up, players will automatically revive. Removed the highlight that was displayed on natural objects.

Changed the start time of the game to 10:00.

Changed the default time of day to 4 hours.

Changed the location of some books.

Changed tooltips for book items.

Removed coordinate information from tooltip.

Added acquire area information to the tooltip.

Coordinate information for books is provided through quests.

Removed coordinate information from tooltip. Added acquire area information to the tooltip. Coordinate information for books is provided through quests. Added the function to cancel while loading a shotgun.

[Game Balancing]

Items Balancing

The types of fish that could be obtained by fishing were separated by region.

Fishing kiosks have been separated by region accordingly.

Changed the prices of some items sold in the kiosk.

Reforge materials have been changed.

The items obtained from disassembling equipment have been changed to match the tier of each equipment.

Changed to allow lower tier parts to drop in higher regions.

Electricity Balancing

Electricity buildings have been balanced.

Solar Panel, Fuel Generator: increased generation power.

Trap Controllers : increased power limit.

Battery : increased power limit and power capacity; increased input sockets.

Railgun Trap: decreased power consumption.

Building Balancing

Changed the build material of the Flamethrower trap.

Increased fuel storage for Fuel Generator.

Zombie Balancing

Changed the spawn area for some Light Zombies.

[Items]

Changed the crafting tables for some items.

Electronic Equipment Workbench : Plasma Sword, Plasma Longsword, Plasma Shield, Railgun Ammo

Electronic Equipment Workbench : Plasma Sword, Plasma Longsword, Plasma Shield, Railgun Ammo Added unique zombie trophies (3 types)

Added the Cyclotron.

Cyclotrons drop from Unique Zombies.

More uses for the Cyclotron will be added at the future.

Cyclotrons drop from Unique Zombies. More uses for the Cyclotron will be added at the future. Cherry and Blueberry's tier have been changed (1T -> 2T)

New Equipment Added. (10종)



[UI/UX]

The UI of Inventory has changed.

The UI of Settings has changed.

Changed fonts for some languages.

[Sound]

Changed the song in the main menu.

Changed the song that plays in battle.

[Graphic]

Game graphic have been polished.

[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

Trap Optimization

Game saves Optimization

[Bug Fixed]