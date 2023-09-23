Feature Friday - September 22, 2023

204.106
- You can no longer deploy wire strands on the world map.
- You can no longer deploy wire strands that are rusted or broken.
- Creatures can now only vomit once every three turns.
- Creatures in stasis can no longer be dismembered or decapitated.
- Learning Kickback now enables NPCs to fire missile weapons at point-blank range if they did not previously do so.
- Neelahind now knows how to use the shield she carries.
- The cragmensch and glittermensch capacity to extract boulders from their own bodies is no longer visible via techscanning.
- Chiral rings equipped by someone in stasis no longer dismember adjacent creatures.
- Autoexplore now chats with sparking baetyls that you have not yet spoken to.
- Pathfinding now goes to slightly more effort to avoid being next to pits.
- When unlocking a door with a security card that is in a stack, the stack count is no longer displayed.
- Creatures can no longer start flying while overburdened or while engulfing another creature.
- Engulfing now forces both the engulfer and engulfee to land if they were flying.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPCs who equipped a piece of armor in place of a worse piece of armor then become enthusiastic to equip the worse piece of armor as an improvised weapon.
- Fixed a bug that made trading for very low value items free.
- Fixed a bug that made being submerged prevent beginning to swim or wade.
- [modding] Updated Harmony to version 2.2.2.
205.65 - 'beta' branch
- Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a relic' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
- Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a relic' dynamic quests from immediately completing the find step if you currently posess the relic when you get the quest.
- Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a specific item' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
- Fixed a bug that prevented 'interact with a specific item' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
- Fixed a bug that caused the first step for site-finding dynamic quests to not complete if you found the site before you acquired the quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused Temporal Fugue to have no cooldown.
- [modding] Improved the map editor UI.
- [modding] Fixed a bug in the map editor that caused dragging the map to be scaled improperly.
- [modding] Systems now support PlayerEquipped, PlayerActivating, and PlayerObjectAddedToInventory.
- [modding] GameSystems.FireEvent now supports all events fired on the player
- [modding] There is a new GameSystems class which provides public static helpers for raising an event on all game systems.
