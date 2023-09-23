 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 23 September 2023

Feature Friday - September 22, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12262906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

204.106

  • You can no longer deploy wire strands on the world map.
  • You can no longer deploy wire strands that are rusted or broken.
  • Creatures can now only vomit once every three turns.
  • Creatures in stasis can no longer be dismembered or decapitated.
  • Learning Kickback now enables NPCs to fire missile weapons at point-blank range if they did not previously do so.
  • Neelahind now knows how to use the shield she carries.
  • The cragmensch and glittermensch capacity to extract boulders from their own bodies is no longer visible via techscanning.
  • Chiral rings equipped by someone in stasis no longer dismember adjacent creatures.
  • Autoexplore now chats with sparking baetyls that you have not yet spoken to.
  • Pathfinding now goes to slightly more effort to avoid being next to pits.
  • When unlocking a door with a security card that is in a stack, the stack count is no longer displayed.
  • Creatures can no longer start flying while overburdened or while engulfing another creature.
  • Engulfing now forces both the engulfer and engulfee to land if they were flying.
  • Fixed a bug that caused NPCs who equipped a piece of armor in place of a worse piece of armor then become enthusiastic to equip the worse piece of armor as an improvised weapon.
  • Fixed a bug that made trading for very low value items free.
  • Fixed a bug that made being submerged prevent beginning to swim or wade.
  • [modding] Updated Harmony to version 2.2.2.

205.65 - 'beta' branch

  • Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a relic' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a relic' dynamic quests from immediately completing the find step if you currently posess the relic when you get the quest.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented 'find a specific item' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented 'interact with a specific item' dynamic quests to stop working if you swapped bodies.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the first step for site-finding dynamic quests to not complete if you found the site before you acquired the quest.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Temporal Fugue to have no cooldown.
  • [modding] Improved the map editor UI.
  • [modding] Fixed a bug in the map editor that caused dragging the map to be scaled improperly.
  • [modding] Systems now support PlayerEquipped, PlayerActivating, and PlayerObjectAddedToInventory.
  • [modding] GameSystems.FireEvent now supports all events fired on the player
  • [modding] There is a new GameSystems class which provides public static helpers for raising an event on all game systems.

If you enjoy our weekly updates, please leave a positive review. Every one counts!

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 12262906
Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link