 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 23 September 2023

Hotfix for version 0.3.83 (Hero-Selection)

Share · View all patches · Build 12262890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone just a quick hotfix for the hero-selection. It wasn't working in all the scenes which we fixed. Have a great weekend =)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2122001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link