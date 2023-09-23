Hey everyone just a quick hotfix for the hero-selection. It wasn't working in all the scenes which we fixed. Have a great weekend =)
Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 23 September 2023
Hotfix for version 0.3.83 (Hero-Selection)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2122001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update