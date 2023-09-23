Carth Alpha 1.95e2

~Replaced Viola Thorne Mesh and Textures for Optimization

~Replaced Mayor Beaumont Mesh and Textures for Optimization

~Replaced Merc Mesh and Textures for Optimization

~Vegetation biome Work

~Map Work

~Fixed bug with certain Viernes Guard NPCS SfX playing twice

~Fixed issues with Merc

~Continued removal of unneeded Animations inside animators

~Fixed bug with music levels on start of new game

~Fixed issue with wander music turning off below 82% on slider

~Added first person Camera to Female (Press Backspace to test)

~Added ability to change between first and third person cameras

~More optimizations of main map and humanoids

~Reworked Deciduous Forest Biome

~Removed about 1/6 of all trees for Optimizations