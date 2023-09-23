Carth Alpha 1.95e2
~Replaced Viola Thorne Mesh and Textures for Optimization
~Replaced Mayor Beaumont Mesh and Textures for Optimization
~Replaced Merc Mesh and Textures for Optimization
~Vegetation biome Work
~Map Work
~Fixed bug with certain Viernes Guard NPCS SfX playing twice
~Fixed issues with Merc
~Continued removal of unneeded Animations inside animators
~Fixed bug with music levels on start of new game
~Fixed issue with wander music turning off below 82% on slider
~Added first person Camera to Female (Press Backspace to test)
~Added ability to change between first and third person cameras
~More optimizations of main map and humanoids
~Reworked Deciduous Forest Biome
~Removed about 1/6 of all trees for Optimizations
