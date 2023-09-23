 Skip to content

homebound update for 23 September 2023

Version 1.0.1

Small update to fix the broken achievement. Just finish the level in order to obtain it.

  • Fixed Stage 5 achievement from being unobtainable.

If there are more bugs let me know! :)

