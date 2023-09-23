Monk talent tree completed!

487: Early Access 0.18.87

September 23, 2023 1:25 PM EST

• Completed Monk talent tree.

• Monk's Hurricane Kicks now uses "shotgun targeting".

• Monk's Viper Strike heal now benefits from enhance arcane, enhance all, and add arcane.

• Made Monk's Hadoken animation a bit larger.

• Fixed Superior Lich Form's Enhanced Damage. It wasn't applying at all.

• Templar's Static Storm can now target mobs multiple times.

• Wizard's Chain Lightning can now target mobs multiple times.

• Completed translating several talent phrases.

• Talent proc rates are no longer static. Talent procs' internal cooldown reduces with each point you invest into a talent.

• Talent proc rates were generally reduced across the board, but will improve as you invest additional talent points in them. This has been designed with future itemization improvements in mind.

• Talent procs now have a global internal cooldown that prevents them from all firing at the same time

• Added an amusing secret to the loading screen.

• Ranged and melee skills with magical damage types such as Explosive Shot, Dragon Punch, and Hadoken can now benefit from bonuses to enhanced spell damage.

• Improved a bug that prevented joining games properly in certain cases.

• Fixed a bug that would cause you to mysteriously start auto attacking if you parried while NOT auto attacking

• Improved error reporting to the chat log. If a run-time error occurs, players will see an error reported to their chat log. This will probably be disabled by a flag later, but I think this makes sense for Early Access.

• Fixed a bug when the leaders boots you from the party while on the load screen and still waiting to join.

• When a party leader boots you, your hero will now immediately return to town.