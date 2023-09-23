 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Patch 51.1

Patch 51.1

Build 12262710

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Lag spikes during jumping and loading screen fixed.
Bug Fix: Light Struck now progresses achievement correctly.
New Achievement: Shield Master.

