Patch Notes: Version 0.5.2.00 - 10/02/2023

- Diplomats will now always be aligned when the Tyrant's Demise or Imperial Shadow Legion Insignias are equipped.
- Added a new Client type, Aligned Cartographers.
• Mid-Jump:
- Changed the warp speed lines in the background.
• Bug Fixes:
- Moved the Client faces in the client details portion of the Cient Select menu so they no longer overlap with the Client Type: "Imperial Supply Officer".
- Fixed a bug that caused some player lasers to not deal the correct damage if the player changed Weapons power during combat.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Jump Info screen to not update after the player picked up a client with the same Client Type as the previous client.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused music to continue to play when entering Mid-Jump scenes, especially from loading a Quicksave Bookmark.
- In Voyager Mode, Longest Life records will now be properly recorded when the player does not die in a voyage.
