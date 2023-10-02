 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 2 October 2023

Patch Notes: Version 0.5.2.00 - 10/02/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
• Clients:
  • Diplomats will now always be aligned when the Tyrant's Demise or Imperial Shadow Legion Insignias are equipped.
  • Added a new Client type, Aligned Cartographers.
• Mid-Jump:
  • Changed the warp speed lines in the background.
• Bug Fixes:
  • Moved the Client faces in the client details portion of the Cient Select menu so they no longer overlap with the Client Type: "Imperial Supply Officer".
  • Fixed a bug that caused some player lasers to not deal the correct damage if the player changed Weapons power during combat.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Jump Info screen to not update after the player picked up a client with the same Client Type as the previous client.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused music to continue to play when entering Mid-Jump scenes, especially from loading a Quicksave Bookmark.
  • In Voyager Mode, Longest Life records will now be properly recorded when the player does not die in a voyage.

