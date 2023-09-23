Ver. 0.2.32 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.32 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
- Increased number of random names of members
- Fixed minor bugs
■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
On your journey, you come across caravans of other players.
- The current version encounters caravans registering anywhere on the continent. I plan to change the encounter probability and conditions according to the number of registrations.
- You don't encounter your own caravan. If you encounter it, it may be a caravan with the same name or a bug.
- I would appreciate it if you could share the caravans you encountered in X (formerly Twitter) and the forums.
- You can set whether you encounter other caravans from SETTINGS.
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . About 1000 names are currently available. Thank you for sending it to me.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update