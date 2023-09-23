Ver. 0.2.32 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 12262555 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 05:09:17 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.32 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Increased number of random names of members

Fixed minor bugs

On your journey, you come across caravans of other players.

The current version encounters caravans registering anywhere on the continent. I plan to change the encounter probability and conditions according to the number of registrations.

You don't encounter your own caravan. If you encounter it, it may be a caravan with the same name or a bug.

I would appreciate it if you could share the caravans you encountered in X (formerly Twitter) and the forums.

You can set whether you encounter other caravans from SETTINGS.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . About 1000 names are currently available. Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.