Added:

A new building that provides joy but also increases work demand. It also consumes both food and water. It's a restaurant!

Now on the main menu if you look to the top right you will find your Steam account name and what game update you're on displayed.

Bug Fixes:

Not necessarily a bug but it's definitely a fix! Corrections to the in-game manual have made it easier to follow. Mostly just grammar, spelling, punctuation, and other adjustments.