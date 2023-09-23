 Skip to content

Dungeon Dungeon! update for 23 September 2023

Update v0.14

Build 12262443

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the positions and some of the hit boxes to avoid enemies being hard to select
  • Minor changes in how CD works
  • Minor changes in some of the skill upgrades
  • Other balancing adjustments

