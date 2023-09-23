- Adjusted the positions and some of the hit boxes to avoid enemies being hard to select
- Minor changes in how CD works
- Minor changes in some of the skill upgrades
- Other balancing adjustments
Dungeon Dungeon! update for 23 September 2023
Update v0.14
