PowerWash Adventure Playtest update for 23 September 2023

23.09.23 update

Build 12262414

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Localization: Added English language support and set it as default.
  2. Added graphics quality and effects quality options, and implemented automatic device detection.
  3. Update the video on the TV in the intro level.

