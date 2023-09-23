- Localization: Added English language support and set it as default.
- Added graphics quality and effects quality options, and implemented automatic device detection.
- Update the video on the TV in the intro level.
PowerWash Adventure Playtest update for 23 September 2023
23.09.23 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2593491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update