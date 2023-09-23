Share · View all patches · Build 12262353 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 03:26:05 UTC by Wendy

@PC news

[v2.1.0 (Do you like Water?)]

Added a new DLC: "Water Spiral." Water Spiral enhances features related to the Line Number Multiplier. The Active Effect of Water Spiral is "Increase Line Number gauge recovery speed by 50%," and its Passive effect is "Automatically trigger when the Line Number gauge is full." We highly recommend purchasing this powerful DLC!

The Offline Bonus in Battle has been updated to provide more accurate and faster simulations. Currently, the Battle Offline Bonus simulates based on difficulty level 1, estimating the actual number of enemies defeated. The rewards have been adjusted to be slightly lower than when left online.

Fixed a bug where the Spiral Equation Bonus obtainable in Battle was not being applied. The effect of the Spiral Equation Bonus will start to diminish once it exceeds +200%.

Addressed the issue where the Daily Bonus couldn't be acquired. If you continue to experience problems receiving the Daily Bonus after this patch, please let us know.

As an apology for the Daily Bonus issue, all users have been awarded 1000 Spiral Points.

In the near future, look forward to new content named "Theory" and the appearance of even more powerful enemies. Stay tuned!