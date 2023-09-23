[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 23w38a: Solar Panel, Helmet, Gas Bottle

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build adds a few components needed for Survival mode.

Backpack:

The player can now store a few items in its backpack on top of the hotbar.

Final quantity will tweaked.

There is a new tab in the codex, and a new backpack transfer window when opening an inventory block.

Solar Panels

In the early game the solar panel will help the player to produce power as hydrogen will not be available.

Solar panels produces a various amount of power depending on their incidence to the sun.

They are not checking for shadow coverage yet.

Helmet:

It is now possible to equip an helmet! Simply press H by default to swap it. I had to be careful to adjust the hair / ears of several characters to make it fits. A full oxygen survival mechanics will be implemented.

Gas Bottle:

The gas bottle can be used to manually transfer fuel or gas from one tank to another - or to refill your suit once the O2 survival mechanic is implemented.

Be careful to not hit them as they might gets off with a bang!

Also includes various fixes and improvements related to crafting and tank.

Thanks for playing!