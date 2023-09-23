 Skip to content

Blackout Protocol update for 23 September 2023

0.12.1 Minor Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Schedule

  • PDT: 10 PM, September 22, 2023
  • EDT: 1 AM, September 23, 2023
  • CEST: 7 AM, September 23, 2023
  • ICT: 12 PM, September 23, 2023
  • KST: 2 PM, September 23, 2023

Agents,

We are deploying a minor patch (Ver. 0.12.1) to make a few quick improvements to the game. As we continue to go through the list of suggestions and issues, we will be deploying patches to ensure Agents can all comfortably enjoy the game.

For the list of changes in this patch, please see below.

Improvements/Fixes

  • In solo mode, you can now pause the game by pressing the Esc key.
  • Fixed the issue where the UI could freeze up while spending Data Nugs on the DNS Defragmenter

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Blackout Protocol. It is possible for teammates to play with mismatched game versions, which could potentially impact gameplay. So please install the update as soon as possible for the best experience.

-ODS Team

