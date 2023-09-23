Build 0.0.1.120 AVAILABLE NOW!

New Features:

Introducing the "Alpha Tester's Guide": Follow the main steps or the detailed steps to make the most of the Alpha.

Added 3 different types of military food rations.

Gameplay Improvements:

The door in the church leading to the catacombs can now be opened from both sides.

The cart can no longer be grabbed from the same side by two people simultaneously.

Eating or drinking while moving the cart is no longer possible.

Players can now use/consume an item directly from the inventory (TAB).

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with narrow passages interaction that could be spammed.

Fixed the flashlight remaining at the death location.

Improved cart wheel behavior for clients.

Audio Enhancements:

Sound design: Added sounds for cinematic doors, flashlights, item pick-ups, and more.

Miscellaneous:

Addressed 250 bug reports.