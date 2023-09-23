The Primal Update

NEW

New Boss - Verdant Terror: This new plant-themed boss will always spawn on Forest maps, and has a chance to spawn in Arena and Invasions.

Dev note: This boss is very different from existing bosses and will likely need some tweaking. It utilizes large crowd control effects, area denial, poison, and a unique lash attack that pulls the target. Please send any feedback on this boss to me in Discord and good luck.

Neutral Dodge now initiates a quick backstep with fewer i-frames and faster recovery.

Improved Two-Handed Melee Heavy Attack animation timings.

New Starting Weapon Loadout - Primal: Start with two Focuses that utilize the new Primal Generator and Spender skills.

Primal - Skills that generate or spend Primal Charge.

Transformation - Skills that transform your character or are granted by a transformation.

Primal Skills

All Primal skills are either Primal Charge generators or spenders. Spender skills have no weapon requirements as these are powered by your accumulated Primal Charge. Primal Charge can only be gained while in combat and caps at 100 stacks. Generators can roll randomly on gear, but Spenders must be purchased from the Skill Merchant.

Transformation Skills

Gain "Animus Lock" for three seconds after entering a transformation: "The rush of feral instincts from your recent transformation demands you hold onto this form. Cannot change form."

Instant cast spells may be cast while transformed, as long as your normal form meets the weapon requirements for the skill. This includes most buffs, Shouts, Entanglements, Auras, Toggles like Bladecrest and Bloodrage, Blinks, Consecration, Flame Dash, Phase Shift, and probably a few more. Visiting the Skill Merchant while transformed and pressing the "Current Usable" button will show you all skills usable while transformed with your current equipment. Traps cannot be cast while transformed.

NEW SKILLS

Bear Form



Transformation, Primal

Toggle. While active, you are a bear. Gain 50% Total Damage, 30% Damage Reduction, and generate 500% more Threat, but lose the ability to Dodge. Gain Animus Lock for three seconds after casting, disabling your ability to change form again.

Cost: 30 Mana/second while in combat

Bear Form Abilities:

Swipe



Melee, Strike, Transformation, Primal

Swipe with your powerful claws. Hits grant 10 Primal Charge.

Maul



Melee, Strike, Transformation, Primal

Viciously maul enemies with your claws, dealing 180% combined weapon damage and bleeding all targets for the same amount. Grants one stack of Grizzly Wrath for each target hit. Grizzly Wrath increases Total Damage by 10% per stack for 15 seconds. Additional stacks do not reset duration. All stacks are lost when exiting Bear Form.

Primal Charge Cost: 20

Stamina Cost: 150

Ursine Slam



Area Effect, Transformation, Primal

Slam the ground with your claws, dealing 150% Combined Weapon Damage to all nearby targets.

Stamina Cost: 150

Primal Charge Cost: 25

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Ironhide

Transformation, Primal

Gain one stack of Ironhide. While you have Ironhide, incoming attacks will consume one stack to block the attack, as with a shield. Uses your equipped shield if you have one, and otherwise reduces incoming damage by 25%. Successful blocks generate 15 Primal Charge and return 50% of the incoming damage to the attacker. All stacks are lost when exiting Bear Form, if your block is ever broken, or by attempting to Dodge Roll. Max 5 stacks.

Mana Cost: 30

Cooldown: 1 second

Wolf Form



Transformation, Primal

Toggle. While active, you are a werewolf with increased attack speed. Gain Animus Lock for three seconds after casting, disabling your ability to change form again.

Cost: 30 Mana/second while in combat

Wolf Form Abilities:

Swipe



Melee, Strike, Transformation, Primal

Swipe with your powerful claws. Hits grant 10 Primal Charge.

Feral Slash



Melee, Strike, Transformation, Primal

Swipe viciously, dealing 175% combined weapon damage. On hit, gain 30% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.

Primal Charge Cost: 50

Stamina Cost: 150

Wolf Rush



Melee, Mobility, Transformation, Primal

Quickly dash forward. On colliding with an enemy, attack for 150% combined weapon damage. Generates 10 Primal Charge per target hit. Can interrupt current action.

Stamina Cost: 75

Cooldown: 4 seconds

Lycan Howl

Transformation, Shout

Let forth a frightening howl, hindering all nearby enemies, reducing their attack and movement speed by 25% for 3 seconds.

Mana Cost: 125

Cooldown: 8 seconds

OTHER NEW SKILLS

Sporebolt







Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Cast a poisonous seed pod that deals 20% Spell Damage and creates a toxic area on impact that inflicts targets with 1 stack of Poison per second. Poison deals 10% Spell Damage per second per stack. Max 20 stacks. Generates 10 Primal Charge.

Mana Cost: 75

Thornbolt





Spell, Projectile, Primal

Cast a viciously thorned seed pod that deals 125% Spell Damage. Generates 8 Primal Charge.

Mana Cost: 50

Insect Swarm





Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Summon a swarm of insects upon your foes, dealing 40% combined weapon damage to all targets in its path. Generates 4 Primal Charge on cast and 2 Primal Charge per target hit.

Mana Cost: 45

Twister







Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Cast out a twister that deals 60% Spell Damage to all targets hit. Generates 5 Primal Charge on cast and 2 Primal Charge for each enemy hit.

Mana Cost: 100

Shillelagh



For 6 seconds, all Melee Hits generate 4 Primal Charge. Instant cast.

Mana Cost: 150

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Storm Cyclone





Spell, Area Effect, Primal

Call up a powerful lightning-infused cyclone for 5 seconds that chases nearby enemies and deals 120% Combined Weapon Damage to all nearby targets each second.

Primal Charge Cost: 30

Mana Cost: 150

Razorleaf Tree





Spell, Area Effect, Primal

Conjure the dreaded Razorleaf Tree. The tree decays over 7 seconds, shedding its wicked Razorleaves and dealing 70% Combined Weapon Damage per second to all targets in a large area.

Primal Charge Cost: 40

Mana Cost: 140

Thorn Torrent





Channeling, Spell, Projectile, Primal

Channel to continuously cast a stream of thorns that deal 40% Combined Weapon Damage each. Thorn fire rate is affected by attack and cast speed.

Primal Charge Cost: 2

Mana Cost: 20/Missile

Base Fire Rate: 5 Missiles/second

New Moon





Spell, Projectile, Primal

Cast a beam of celestial energy that deals 120% Combined Weapon Damage and applies a 30% Chill to the target for 3 seconds. Once cast, you empower this skill to become Half Moon.

Primal Charge Cost: 10

Mana Cost: 50

Half Moon



Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Cast down a wide beam of celestial energy that deals 120% Combined Weapon Damage and 50% of the damage to nearby targets. Inflicts all targets with a 30% Chill for 3 seconds. Once cast, you empower this skill to become Full Moon.

Primal Charge Cost: 20

Mana Cost: 100

Full Moon



Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Call down the full power of the Full Moon to deal 130% Combined Weapon Damage and apply a 30% Chill for 3 seconds to all targets in a large area. This skill becomes New Moon after use.

Primal Charge Cost: 30

Mana Cost: 150

Dawnray





Spell, Projectile, Primal

Cast a beam of solar energy that deals 175% Combined Weapon Damage and empowers this skill to become Solarflare.

Primal Charge Cost: 10

Mana Cost: 50

Solarflare



Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Cast down a wide beam of solar energy that deals 190% Combined Weapon Damage and 50% of the damage to nearby targets and empowers this skill to become Supernova.

Primal Charge Cost: 20

Mana Cost: 100

Supernova



Spell, Projectile, Area Effect, Primal

Call down the full power of the Sun to deal 210% Combined Weapon Damage to all targets in a large area. This skill becomes Dawnray after use.

Primal Charge Cost: 30

Mana Cost: 150

Summon Elderwood Sentinel





Minion, Summon, Pact, Primal

Summon an Elderwood Sentinel to fight for you. The Sentinel pulls in enemies from afar and roots them before slamming down and dealing damage to nearby targets. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

Pact Effect

Melee Hits generate 2 Primal Charge. Melee Hits from Minions contribute to their Master's Primal Charge.

Stats

Base Health: 325

HP/Level: 15

Base Damage: 70

Base Resilience: 60

Base Resilience Damage: 6

Summon Treant





Minion, Summon, Primal

Summon a Treant to fight for you. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss. Generates 15 Primal Charge.

Skill Details

Mana Cost: 150

Cooldown: 5s

Max Summons: 4

Stats

Base Health: 160

HP/Level: 2.6

Base Damage: 68.5

Base Resilience: 28

Base Resilience Damage: 1.275

Summon Frost Wolf





Minion, Summon, Primal

Summon a Frost Wolf that delivers a powerful cone of cold. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

Skill Details

Primal Charge Cost: 30

Mana Cost: 200

Cooldown: 8s

Max Summons: 2

Stats

Base Health: 325

HP/Level: 5.3

Base Damage: 140

Base Resilience: 58.5

Base Resilience Damage: 2.6

SKILL CHANGES

Thorns Aura

Primal tag added.

Now deals Resilience Damage.

Now generates 5 Primal Charge on block and 8 Primal Charge on parry.

Call Lightning Rework

Area Effect tag removed.

Primal tag added.

Cooldown removed.

Weapon requirements removed.

Primal Charge Cost: 0 -> 35

Old

Call down lightning that deals 300% spell damage to a large area after a short delay.

New

Calls down lightning after a short delay that deals 200% combined weapon damage and chains to up to 4 total targets.

Spectral Claw Rework

Primal tag added

Cooldown: 2s -> 0.5s

Mana Cost: 75 -> 60

Stamina Cost: 75 -> 60

Old

Cleave enemies with a Spectral Claw for 400% combined weapon damage spread among all enemies hit. Inflicts 2 Hits on each target.

New

Cleave enemies with a Spectral Claw for 110% combined weapon damage. Generates 5 Primal Charge per target hit.

BALANCE

Spell Effect: Rooted

Now breaks when the target takes damage.

No longer affects bosses.

SKILLS

Ruthless Charge

Damage: 200% -> 150% Combined Weapon Damage

TALENTS

Intimidating

Damage increase: 10% -> 15%

Menace

Damage increase: 10% -> 15%

Familiar

Damage Multiplier: 50% -> 30%

Familiar now adapts its color based on your spells.

IMPROVED

Your minions will now teleport to you when you become dismounted by entering combat.

FIXED

Fixed Meteor not responding to volume settings.

Fixed a bug where legendary items from The Gambler could not roll with influence.

Fixed a bug where Circle of Influence would not apply to items from The Gambler.

Fixed Act 1 Boss AI glitching out.

Fixed bad spawns on Fort Ironhold (and probably every map).

Fixed E key mounting.

Fixed some collision debug visualizations being visible.

Fixed being able to mount while meditating.