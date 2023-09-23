 Skip to content

Chainmail Bikini update for 23 September 2023

Update Notes for September 22, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added several minor performance updates and corrections.
Added NPCs to the Maze and Oasis City
Added new text at the Graveyard (Coming Soon...)

