Minor tweaks and fixes

Changed : Stamina and water reset after fail or when healed by Doc.

Changed : Increased torch battery life.

Changed : Diamonds easier to see.

Added : Water above Coober Pedy mine.

Added : Ride Shotgun achievement.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.