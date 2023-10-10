 Skip to content

LEGO® 2K Drive update for 10 October 2023

LEGO 2K Drive October 2023 Updates - 11 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple issues where players are unable to join late multiplayer sessions
  • Fixed an issue where a Brick Brawl PWE overtime does not start
  • Fixed an issue where the player loses control while in Creator’s Hub
  • Fixed an issue where a player is stuck in an infinite loading screen while queuing for PWE Brickbrawl
  • Fixed an issue where players encounter an error message about connection to online servers
  • Fixed an issue where a player received a loadout warning prompt when entering PWE for the first time

Stability Fixes

  • Improved overall multiplayer server stability
  • Fixed multiple issues when backfilling into an active race session
  • Fixed crash when racing in Butte Loops
  • Fixed crash when ending missions under unstable network conditions
  • Fixed crash when returning to the main menu from PWE
  • Fixed rare crash in the PWF results screen
  • Fixed several Garage crashes
  • Fixed several Unkie crashes

 

