LEGO 2K Drive October 2023 Updates - 11 Patch Notes

BUG AND STABILITY FIXES
Bug Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues where players are unable to join late multiplayer sessions
- Fixed an issue where a Brick Brawl PWE overtime does not start
- Fixed an issue where the player loses control while in Creator’s Hub
- Fixed an issue where a player is stuck in an infinite loading screen while queuing for PWE Brickbrawl
- Fixed an issue where players encounter an error message about connection to online servers
- Fixed an issue where a player received a loadout warning prompt when entering PWE for the first time
Stability Fixes
- Improved overall multiplayer server stability
- Fixed multiple issues when backfilling into an active race session
- Fixed crash when racing in Butte Loops
- Fixed crash when ending missions under unstable network conditions
- Fixed crash when returning to the main menu from PWE
- Fixed rare crash in the PWF results screen
- Fixed several Garage crashes
- Fixed several Unkie crashes
Changed files in this update