Spell Disk 0.4.2 patch notes - New Boss!

Added a new boss--Warrior Captain--as a Citadel boss.



The evasive patterns of the Assassin Boss have been adjusted. She will escape from danger more often.

Adjusted the strength of totem enemies in the Crypt. Their intended purpose was to be a priority for removal as they would provide a significant buff to enemies. However, they ended up being a nuisance instead. Players often ignored them until they were the last living enemy, and then had to walk all the way to remove them, which was not our intended design. They will now provide a stronger buff (constant healing/defense) over larger areas. Additionally, we fixed an issue where the buff area would not follow the totems.

Added a better indication of modified levels. The modifiers will appear in the center of the screen and then fly off toward the corner. We also outlined the text to enhance legibility.

Heal Potions no longer disappear in No Rush Mode.

The shield gains over time value for the Lion Guard's shield artifact now matches its description.

Added a 'buffer zone' for survivor delayed EXP gain. To explain, gems acquired while you've leveled up are queued and give you EXP over time on your next level. This system apparently caused an issue where you could no longer obtain EXP if the EXP over time and normal gem gave you EXP at the same frame. Therefore, EXP over time will now stop before reaching the end of the EXP bar to prevent that from happening.

The instruction that said "Survive highest danger to unlock next" has been removed when unlocking endless mode, as the danger level is capped in survivor mode.

A bug where players could get stuck in the death animation if they defeated the Survivor Mode boss at the same time has been fixed.

Unnecessary UI pools that were populating the log have been removed.

Moon Chain artifact and Old Mage's Hat artifact now allow players to readjust their direction during follow-up combos. The Old Mage's Hat also now correctly spawns a spell on its first animation combo.