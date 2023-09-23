0.8.07 Horde Update and Co-op fix

- Horde Night. 5th night by default. can be changed in world creation menu
- Items can be placed near buildings again
- Bullets will kill from close range now
- Cement mixer is working properly
- Buggy handling not working properly at low framerates is fixed
- You can now see Building Durabilty by looking at it
- Inventories of the NPC, buggy and minicopter will save/load as intented again
- NPC won't take damage (to avoid his death)
- Fixed a bug where minicopter spawns multiple times
- Upgrade building description box no longer remains on screen
Co-op (MP) Fixes:
- Clients being stuck randomly indefinitely is fixed
- Fix MP mobs loot search
- Destroing a building by client doesn't result in a crash anymore
- MP shooting bow doesn't result in multiple arrows
- Zombie Barrels are fixed in MP
- Respawn by clients should be fixed
- Locker and cupboard display names can be seen by clients too
- Horse riding should be more reliable for clients in MP
- Fixed storage items allowing multiple players to open them at the same time
