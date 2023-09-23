 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Far Lands update for 23 September 2023

0.8.07 Horde Update and Co-op fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12261716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Horde Night. 5th night by default. can be changed in world creation menu
  • Items can be placed near buildings again
  • Bullets will kill from close range now
  • Cement mixer is working properly
  • Buggy handling not working properly at low framerates is fixed
  • You can now see Building Durabilty by looking at it
  • Inventories of the NPC, buggy and minicopter will save/load as intented again
  • NPC won't take damage (to avoid his death)
  • Fixed a bug where minicopter spawns multiple times
  • Upgrade building description box no longer remains on screen

Co-op (MP) Fixes:

  • Clients being stuck randomly indefinitely is fixed
  • Fix MP mobs loot search
  • Destroing a building by client doesn't result in a crash anymore
  • MP shooting bow doesn't result in multiple arrows
  • Zombie Barrels are fixed in MP
  • Respawn by clients should be fixed
  • Locker and cupboard display names can be seen by clients too
  • Horse riding should be more reliable for clients in MP
  • Fixed storage items allowing multiple players to open them at the same time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1500941 Depot 1500941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link