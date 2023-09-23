Gods of Sand v0.5.0 - Patch Notes

- Added 2 new arenas/2 new bosses.
- Added main story events/changes to the game's story.
- Added a new item that you get from one of the new bosses (the other one will still be added soon as it's only a quest item that can't be used).
- Added new items that will be available at the blacksmith if you're on the latest arenas.
- Added the two last passives that were to be implemented.
- Added a start animation to the main menu and fixed some issues.
- Added an offset to some bosses to prevent the text from hiding their sprites.
- Added 2 new Steam achievements (one for each of the new bosses defeated).
- Added damage types to scrolling texts; bleeding, burning, and poison will now show icons and proper colors.
- Added Steam Rich Presence; now it will show where you're at in your game to your friends.
- Added a new common battle music.
- Changed some SFX volumes and pitches.
- Changed Golden Apple price from 103 to 468.
- Changed Pirate Bomb price from 128 to 241.
- Changed Enemy AI; now it will only use the skill Eviscerate if the player has some bleeding stacks.
- Changed Gladiator's price calculation.
- Changed the Blacksmith; now it won't sell repeated items.
- Changed Suspicious Merchant's Quest; now the possible item list will include items 2 ranks above yours (based on the current arena you're in).
- Changed Pirate boss skill; now bombs will explode earlier.
- Changed a few bosses; they are now better balanced.
- Changed Secret Admirer's Quest; now it will give you 180 coins instead of 130.
- Changed Traveling Trainer's Quest; now it will give you +3 stat instead of +1.
- Changed the formula for "Fight Power" (used for the auto-battle percentage).
- Changed Untamed Beast Quest; now it will only appear if your best gladiator is available.
- Changed Contracts to avoid spamming; if you win, your gladiator will have minor injuries, and major injuries if they lost without dying.
- Changed Dog Quest; now it will only appear if your best gladiator is available.
- Changed Enemy AI; now it will consume a Tonic only if they are 2 or 3 grids apart from the player.
- Changed Enemy AI; now it will use the skill Concentration only if they are 2 or 3 grids apart from the player.
- Changed "Amenities" icons placeholders; now they all have a nice image.
- Changed Odd Giant intro scene to a new Sad Socket intro scene.
- Changed some enemy gladiator archetypes for balancing.
- Changed dog quest; it now has a 5% chance of happening every day if you lost the battle or canceled it.
- Changed quest placeholders; now they all have a nice image.
- Changed Steamworks API to have the possibility of having more Steam features in the future (Leaderboards and so on).
- Changed save-game directory.
- Changed the number of skills/passives of enemy gladiators (increased).
- Changed Blood Lust passive to heal 10% of your damage instead of 20%.
- Fixed error while changing item slots in inventory without having gladiators.
- Fixed particles spawning at the wrong position.
- Fixed some rare cases where you had a 100% chance of winning and still lost the auto-battle.
- Fixed Challenger Quest prize (it was giving 666 coins).
- Fixed SFX with random pitches causing other playing SFX to be pitched as well.
- Fixed a bug on the fight's victory panel coin counter that was displaying the wrong prize.
- Fixed fight's victory panel displaying 0 on Challenger Quest/Alpha Arena Quest.
- Fixed some misspelled words in texts.
- Fixed Herakles walk SFX not playing properly.
- Fixed music SFX starting before clicking on the fight button on the boss scene.
- Fixed scrolling texts (damages, skill uses, and so on) sizes.
- Fixed a bug in the Caravan Quest.
- Fixed battle's scrolling texts/sprites being overlapped.
- Fixed overlapping texts when renaming a gladiator.
- Fixed some item spritesheets jumping/missing frames.
- Fixed Fahkir death animation transitioning to itself depending on how you killed him.
- Fixed Spiculus unlocked passives; it had a bug where you couldn't select a few passives to buy.
- Fixed Contracts list not being populated properly.
- Fixed an error when your gladiator was training and had major injuries.
- Fixed Side Bash skill; it was not invoking an event and preventing the player from breaking the Minotaur charge with it.
- Fixed poison effect duration on enemies.
- Fixed Trial of Balance skill; it was not working properly at all.
- Fixed Heavy Sabre spritesheet; it had some bad frames.
- Fixed Herakles death animation; now it won't fall towards the player.
- Updated the game engine/third-party packages.
