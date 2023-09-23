This is a small patch to turn soft crashes into error screens. Before, some of the game would restart in the background when an unexpected bug appeared, and that could have caused some issues. Now when that happens, you will be told straight away that it's advisable to restart. This should happen rarely, but if it does, you'll know about it straight away.
Heard of the Story? update for 23 September 2023
V0.6.13 released - Hard crash
Patchnotes via Steam Community
