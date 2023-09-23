 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heard of the Story? update for 23 September 2023

V0.6.13 released - Hard crash

Share · View all patches · Build 12261572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch to turn soft crashes into error screens. Before, some of the game would restart in the background when an unexpected bug appeared, and that could have caused some issues. Now when that happens, you will be told straight away that it's advisable to restart. This should happen rarely, but if it does, you'll know about it straight away.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1881941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link