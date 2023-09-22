Patch 1.1 - September 22, 2023

Hello!

In this current update we are covering some minor bug fixes we uncovered post launch.

Bug Fixes

-Adjust player hitbox to better represent footing on objects.

-Fixed issue with our wall climb mechanic where some players were seeing the falling animation rather land idle/standing/jumping.

-Adjust object hitboxes to fix rare cases where a player may get stuck.

-Added more parallax effect within first few jumps as players learn the controls.

Upcoming Changes

-Additional language support.

-Additional UI options.

We will be releasing continuous updates as time goes on and are always open to hearing your ideas and bug finds. Please check out our pinned community discussion to leave feedback!