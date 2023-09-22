Spectator Mode + Balance Changes

Howdy!
Changes this update:
Joining games in progress and Spectator mode
- You are now able to join games in progress. When doing so, you'll be in a new spectate mode, a free-flying camera you can control and watch the rest of the round!
After the round, if the host continues the same room, you'll load into the lobby and can select between Pardner or Worm as usual.
- This also means that public lobbies are now visible in the public browser menu until the Host leaves the game. (Previously, they were only visible while the pre-game lobby was active, since you couldn't join in-progress games). This should help with some of the frustrations from lack of public lobbies!
Balancing Changes:
BileBomb:
- Damage reduced to 20 (was 30)
- Detonation time increased to 3.5 seconds (was 3.3 seconds)
Scorching Sands:
- Duration reduced to 25 seconds (was 30)
- Damage reduced to 2.5 per second (was 3)
Body Slam
- Range reduced to 30 (was 35)
Changed files in this update