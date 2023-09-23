Patch v0.9.9.19 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12261488 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey all! We are working hard to roll out more fixes thanks to feedback, bug reports, and playing the game with everyone. Hope to see you all in-game!

This patch will require a server update, so make sure you grab this update to be able to join servers without issue.

The fastest way you can grab the update is to either restart Steam to grab the update, or Verify Integrity of Game Files in the game's properties.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with MR96 where the mag was hard to grab out of the gun

Fixed the milk bottle not breaking when thrown

Fixed stationary targets in the shooting range not recieving hit effects

Fixed issue with guns randomly holstering when walking near walls

Fixed smoke effect getting stuck for Quest Alpha users

Fixed Flash bangs causing a performance stutter at specific distances when detonating

Fixed Flash bang getting stuck for Quest Alpha users

Fixed Virtual Crouch headset wobble issue

Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes spawn slightly crouched

Fixed Ammo Counter stuck inside of the gun for left handed users

Other Changes

MR96 damage buff. It will now 1 hit kill when you hit the upper torso at any range

Removed Ping feature

You can now eject mag with your off hand while gripping the gun

Reduced the enemy highlight thickness based on player feedback

Improved APC9Pro's Charging Handle to be slightly easier to grab

Thank you all, and have a wonderful weekend! Hope to see you in-game!