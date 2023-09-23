Patch v0.9.9.19 is live!

Hey all! We are working hard to roll out more fixes thanks to feedback, bug reports, and playing the game with everyone. Hope to see you all in-game!
This patch will require a server update, so make sure you grab this update to be able to join servers without issue.
The fastest way you can grab the update is to either restart Steam to grab the update, or Verify Integrity of Game Files in the game's properties.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed issue with MR96 where the mag was hard to grab out of the gun
-
Fixed the milk bottle not breaking when thrown
-
Fixed stationary targets in the shooting range not recieving hit effects
-
Fixed issue with guns randomly holstering when walking near walls
-
Fixed smoke effect getting stuck for Quest Alpha users
-
Fixed Flash bangs causing a performance stutter at specific distances when detonating
-
Fixed Flash bang getting stuck for Quest Alpha users
-
Fixed Virtual Crouch headset wobble issue
-
Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes spawn slightly crouched
-
Fixed Ammo Counter stuck inside of the gun for left handed users
Other Changes
-
MR96 damage buff. It will now 1 hit kill when you hit the upper torso at any range
-
Removed Ping feature
-
You can now eject mag with your off hand while gripping the gun
-
Reduced the enemy highlight thickness based on player feedback
-
Improved APC9Pro's Charging Handle to be slightly easier to grab
Thank you all, and have a wonderful weekend! Hope to see you in-game!
