 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voor de kroon update for 22 September 2023

Patch notes September 23rd 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12261478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Add 3d clouds to campaign map
  • Add info to settlement dialog about who is sieging the settlement
  • Rebellions can't start in castle settlements anymore
  • Tweak dense unit formations outside of siege battles
  • Add some safety measures to loops at the start of siege battles to prevent CPU stalls
  • Halt food production during winter instead of summer
  • Fix proxy player not dying
  • Fix AI producing units in settlements under siege
  • Fix units turning left and right really fast
  • Fix crash when player is attacked during a siege
  • Fix annexate and assasination options staying greyed out when meeting the requirements
  • Fix occupy empty settlement logic and UI
  • Fix player spawning on horse during sally out battles
  • Fix not being able to open settlement menu after accepting surrender
  • Fix not being able to build ladders when stormram is built

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702391 Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link