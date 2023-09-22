Patch notes September 23rd 2023

Changelog
- Add 3d clouds to campaign map
- Add info to settlement dialog about who is sieging the settlement
- Rebellions can't start in castle settlements anymore
- Tweak dense unit formations outside of siege battles
- Add some safety measures to loops at the start of siege battles to prevent CPU stalls
- Halt food production during winter instead of summer
- Fix proxy player not dying
- Fix AI producing units in settlements under siege
- Fix units turning left and right really fast
- Fix crash when player is attacked during a siege
- Fix annexate and assasination options staying greyed out when meeting the requirements
- Fix occupy empty settlement logic and UI
- Fix player spawning on horse during sally out battles
- Fix not being able to open settlement menu after accepting surrender
- Fix not being able to build ladders when stormram is built
