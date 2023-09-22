 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Food Factory update for 22 September 2023

Crop field and some other fixes and improvements 1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 12261422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added two Crop fields!

One replacing old Wheat field and one new.

Harvester attachment can be now changed at Mechnic's shop

Planting trailer is now having UI to allow players to dump contents.

Grain Silo is having UI allowing to dump contents. Can store only one type of grain. It will automatically change type if it's empty.

Plants Growers can be now placed on floors.

  • Seeds for Planting Trailer added, can be purchased at Farm Shop next to the city
  • First person camera added - test phase, default key "C"
  • Fix for lanterns
  • Fix for objects getting stuck in splitters
  • Fixed item displayed in filterers and production
  • Corn Flour item added in Production Machine, more to come

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2019921 Depot 2019921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link