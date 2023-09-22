Update Version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12261223 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Our next update is here! This one's mostly just bugfixes for recently discovered issues.

Fixed a glitch described in this discussion thread

Fixed a small platforming issue in the final level ([spoiler]the orb chasing sequence after the final boss[/spoiler])

The bunny jump ability has been patched to remove an inconsistency with its height

Fixed an obscure crash caused by the Longlegger enemies

Future updates are planned to include:

Control rebinding

Level design tweaks

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!