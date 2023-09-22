 Skip to content

Grey Area update for 22 September 2023

Update Version 1.0.3

22 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our next update is here! This one's mostly just bugfixes for recently discovered issues.

  • Fixed a glitch described in this discussion thread
  • Fixed a small platforming issue in the final level ([spoiler]the orb chasing sequence after the final boss[/spoiler])
  • The bunny jump ability has been patched to remove an inconsistency with its height
  • Fixed an obscure crash caused by the Longlegger enemies

Future updates are planned to include:

  • Control rebinding
  • Level design tweaks

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!

