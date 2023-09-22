Update Version 1.0.3

Our next update is here! This one's mostly just bugfixes for recently discovered issues.
- Fixed a glitch described in this discussion thread
- Fixed a small platforming issue in the final level ([spoiler]the orb chasing sequence after the final boss[/spoiler])
- The bunny jump ability has been patched to remove an inconsistency with its height
- Fixed an obscure crash caused by the Longlegger enemies
Future updates are planned to include:
- Control rebinding
- Level design tweaks
Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!
Changed files in this update