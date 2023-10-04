Patch notes for v0.5.5a

- Fixed rendering glitches such as disappearing terrain when a moving vehicle was being tracked in photo-mode for a long time.
- Fixed texture glitches on shipyard cranes.
- Improved texture of T2 truck wheels.
- Added a new option to track vehicle position and rotation at the same time (Shift + T).
