Hotfix 1.18 : The Search For A Perfect Search

Hello, Mauricio here! It's been a while, right?

Thank you all for your patience, for your care, and for playing Fostering Apocalypse. We really are so grateful and excited to see that we still got some people who care about the world in the wastes.

It's been a long time coming, but we fixed the Perfect Search achievement in Windows! (Mac build coming on Monday, we have to do some weird build stuff)

Apologies for taking so long to fix this- we've both been having jobs, struggling with things, and just generally living human life for a bit with our minds and hands too occupied. However, we truly appreciate those of you who reminded us of the bug, and who waited for us to fix it. Thank you! This one's for you!

There was some weird internal logic with the achievement that made it bug out, so the global stat for perfect searches everywhere is lost forever... HOWEVER, we built these workarounds, based on the information we DO have:

If you have the "Hoarder" achievement, you'll be granted the "Perfect Search" achievement!

Your save file should contain information about the achievement, so if it detects that you've received enough "Perfect" QTEs to give you both achievements, you'll get em!

Lastly, the counter will actually count correctly now, so if you replay, your "Perfect Search" count should work properly now.

So, yeah! Mac users, wait until Monday for an update to your version!

Thank you so much again for your patience, for sharing your screenshots, and sharing the word about Fostering Apocalypse. You're the result of our "Perfect Search" for awesome people. <3

Maurimo