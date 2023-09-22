 Skip to content

Pocket Bravery update for 22 September 2023

Update 1.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Jorge's bombs are no longer unblockable;
  • Fixed the S-Cancel of "Chill Out!" with Sebastian's Super Special;
  • Fixed the "Dempsey roll" combo with Sebastian's elemental dash;
  • Fixed Ximena's recovery after she hits "Death March";
  • Fixed Ndidi's crouching weak punch, now it can combo with "Rude Lift";
  • Fixed the wrong Kimberly's solidbox on the standing counter;
  • Fixed the invulnerability when whiff the grabs;
  • Fixed the visual display of Sebastian's "Chill Out!" command in the tutorial;
  • Fixed the parameters of some Steam achievements that were previously wrong;
  • Fixed the timeout issue in the lobby when choosing a palette that the player had not purchased;
  • Fixed bug in story mode where Nuno couldn't hit the barrels;
  • The match search will stop if the player enters in another mode (versus, trials, etc.);
  • Visual change in the story mode timeline to be more consistent with the time of events;
  • Fixed the issue of having to choose the CPU character with controller 2;
  • Fixed the problem with showing hit boxes and some information when the online match begins in Training mode;
  • Now the game is fixed at 60FPS.

