Update 1.13
- Jorge's bombs are no longer unblockable;
- Fixed the S-Cancel of "Chill Out!" with Sebastian's Super Special;
- Fixed the "Dempsey roll" combo with Sebastian's elemental dash;
- Fixed Ximena's recovery after she hits "Death March";
- Fixed Ndidi's crouching weak punch, now it can combo with "Rude Lift";
- Fixed the wrong Kimberly's solidbox on the standing counter;
- Fixed the invulnerability when whiff the grabs;
- Fixed the visual display of Sebastian's "Chill Out!" command in the tutorial;
- Fixed the parameters of some Steam achievements that were previously wrong;
- Fixed the timeout issue in the lobby when choosing a palette that the player had not purchased;
- Fixed bug in story mode where Nuno couldn't hit the barrels;
- The match search will stop if the player enters in another mode (versus, trials, etc.);
- Visual change in the story mode timeline to be more consistent with the time of events;
- Fixed the issue of having to choose the CPU character with controller 2;
- Fixed the problem with showing hit boxes and some information when the online match begins in Training mode;
- Now the game is fixed at 60FPS.
