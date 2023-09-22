The CAT System

Hello. The (C)etacean (AT)tachment (S)ystem (hereafter referred to as CATS) allows you to affix a (C)arrier (AT)tachment (hereafter referred to as a CAT) to your whale. It's existed for a long time, but now been much more fully fleshed out, including the abliity to swap them around, install duplicate CATs, and also some super cool new CATs.
- Cannons save and load correctly with CAT system
- ToolRack tools no longer lost
- FestivalFlyer improved
- JetEngineCATBox improved
- Maybe fixed prep list
- Some levelloading issues maybe fixed, but untested
- Better treehouse island fencing
- Made CloudVacuum CAT that eats clouds for water
- Made Faucet CAT that lets you turn on/off water flow
- Water numbers pop up in specific locations not just the middle of the whale
- Made Pencils CAT that acts barbed defenses mounted on the whale
- Made Turbine CAT that, you know, straps a jet engine to the whale's back
- Fixed some visual issues with the the flower cocoon, but still needs help
- Replaced treehouse fence!
- Made more peach islands
- Some better dev console stuff
- Wild whale generatrion
- HoppingOff forces player to abandon stat
- Solar panel integrated as SolarStationCAT
- Changed tail saddle behavior slightly as a CAT
- Fixed whale inertia problem (whale physics was changing when certain CATs were installed)
- Created some generic CAT ropes
- Fixed flower cocoon withering animation
- Fixed lawnmower shadow
- Better flipper ropes
- Floaties preference saved
So, yes, Flock of Dogs now has CATs. Ahahah.
:)
-Max
Changed files in this update