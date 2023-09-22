The CAT System

Hello. The (C)etacean (AT)tachment (S)ystem (hereafter referred to as CATS) allows you to affix a (C)arrier (AT)tachment (hereafter referred to as a CAT) to your whale. It's existed for a long time, but now been much more fully fleshed out, including the abliity to swap them around, install duplicate CATs, and also some super cool new CATs.

Cannons save and load correctly with CAT system

ToolRack tools no longer lost

FestivalFlyer improved

JetEngineCATBox improved

Maybe fixed prep list

Some levelloading issues maybe fixed, but untested

Better treehouse island fencing

Made CloudVacuum CAT that eats clouds for water

Made Faucet CAT that lets you turn on/off water flow

Water numbers pop up in specific locations not just the middle of the whale

Made Pencils CAT that acts barbed defenses mounted on the whale

Made Turbine CAT that, you know, straps a jet engine to the whale's back

Fixed some visual issues with the the flower cocoon, but still needs help

Replaced treehouse fence!

Made more peach islands

Some better dev console stuff

Wild whale generatrion

HoppingOff forces player to abandon stat

Solar panel integrated as SolarStationCAT

Changed tail saddle behavior slightly as a CAT

Fixed whale inertia problem (whale physics was changing when certain CATs were installed)

Created some generic CAT ropes

Fixed flower cocoon withering animation

Fixed lawnmower shadow

Better flipper ropes

Floaties preference saved

So, yes, Flock of Dogs now has CATs. Ahahah.

:)

-Max