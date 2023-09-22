 Skip to content

Flock of Dogs update for 22 September 2023

The CAT System

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. The (C)etacean (AT)tachment (S)ystem (hereafter referred to as CATS) allows you to affix a (C)arrier (AT)tachment (hereafter referred to as a CAT) to your whale. It's existed for a long time, but now been much more fully fleshed out, including the abliity to swap them around, install duplicate CATs, and also some super cool new CATs.

  • Cannons save and load correctly with CAT system
  • ToolRack tools no longer lost
  • FestivalFlyer improved
  • JetEngineCATBox improved
  • Maybe fixed prep list
  • Some levelloading issues maybe fixed, but untested
  • Better treehouse island fencing
  • Made CloudVacuum CAT that eats clouds for water
  • Made Faucet CAT that lets you turn on/off water flow
  • Water numbers pop up in specific locations not just the middle of the whale
  • Made Pencils CAT that acts barbed defenses mounted on the whale
  • Made Turbine CAT that, you know, straps a jet engine to the whale's back
  • Fixed some visual issues with the the flower cocoon, but still needs help
  • Replaced treehouse fence!
  • Made more peach islands
  • Some better dev console stuff
  • Wild whale generatrion
  • HoppingOff forces player to abandon stat
  • Solar panel integrated as SolarStationCAT
  • Changed tail saddle behavior slightly as a CAT
  • Fixed whale inertia problem (whale physics was changing when certain CATs were installed)
  • Created some generic CAT ropes
  • Fixed flower cocoon withering animation
  • Fixed lawnmower shadow
  • Better flipper ropes
  • Floaties preference saved

So, yes, Flock of Dogs now has CATs. Ahahah.

:)

-Max

