The Tenants - Patch 1.2.9

While we're working on further improvements to the game, the Voting stage for Pets Community Contest is starting right now. Please head over here to vote on the wholesome entries from our community: https://forms.gle/rmPi2pf7eey1jxsY8

General

Added a suggestion in the pet progression tab that the player should aim to complete the pet tutorial before unlocking more interactions.

Moved the starting point of the Pets DLC to after the player receives the cashflow main mission.

Bugs

Fixed an issue with the pets tutorial where the game would lose the reference to the pet that the player was supposed to take care of.

Fixed an issue with the pets tutorial where it could become broken after selecting the wrong adoption option.

Fixed an issue with the test adoption ending in the pets tutorial part.

Fixed a few issues with apartment events where Uncle Steve is used as the manual worker.

Fixed an issue with configuring a few apartment upgrades as Uncle Steve.

Fixed an issue with tenants that own pets moving to other apartments.

Fixed an issue with tenants owning pets and Open Houses.

Fixed more issues related to the missing pet event.

Fixed an issue with the pigs getting stuck during playtime interactions.

Fixed an issue that would break the game if the player quickly opened the city map after having the shelter job reviewed.

Fixed an issue with players being able to bid more than once before other bidders in auctions.

Fixed an issue with the cat rod interaction.

Fixed an issue with pet avatars not being refreshed in the apartment context menu.

Fixed an issue with the Mods item tag being used in tenant likes and dislikes.

Fixed an issue with highlights during the taming stray pets tutorial.

Visual