V0.25 Release

It's here! V0.25 is now available for everyone. This build contains new story updates for all main characters, except Serena, as well as a whole host of other content. I finally got round to adding all main characters sexy scenes as replays, so you no longer have to go back to old saves to see scenes again. I hope to add all side characters in a future update.
Speaking of future updates, I will be putting up another post about that soon, so keep an eye out for that! Anyway, for now, here is a changelog of everything I've done in this update.
V0.25 Changelog:
- 11 New story scenes
- New Main Menu
- New Menu Buttons
- Can now sleep with Amy at night
- Can now read Amy's mind at night
- Can now sleep with Claire at night
- Can now read Claire's mind at night
- 6 new animations
- Changed Vee's model variable to fix a bug, may result in players needing to do her photoshoots again
- Added 4 replays for Amber
- Added 2 new replays for Amy
- Added 4 replays for Claire
- Added 2 new replays for Meg
- Added 3 new replays for Missy (Under Meg's stats and replays tab)
- Added 3 new replays for Katie
- Added a replay section for Imry.
- Added 7 replays for Imry.
- Finally alphabetised the hints and stats/replays screens
- Added new profile screen for Olivia
- Update profile information for multiple characters.
Changed files in this update