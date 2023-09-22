 Skip to content

Lunar's Chosen - Episode 1 update for 22 September 2023

V0.25 Release

V0.25 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's here! V0.25 is now available for everyone. This build contains new story updates for all main characters, except Serena, as well as a whole host of other content. I finally got round to adding all main characters sexy scenes as replays, so you no longer have to go back to old saves to see scenes again. I hope to add all side characters in a future update.

Speaking of future updates, I will be putting up another post about that soon, so keep an eye out for that! Anyway, for now, here is a changelog of everything I've done in this update.

V0.25 Changelog:

  • 11 New story scenes
  • New Main Menu
  • New Menu Buttons
  • Can now sleep with Amy at night
  • Can now read Amy's mind at night
  • Can now sleep with Claire at night
  • Can now read Claire's mind at night
  • 6 new animations
  • Changed Vee's model variable to fix a bug, may result in players needing to do her photoshoots again
  • Added 4 replays for Amber
  • Added 2 new replays for Amy
  • Added 4 replays for Claire
  • Added 2 new replays for Meg
  • Added 3 new replays for Missy (Under Meg's stats and replays tab)
  • Added 3 new replays for Katie
  • Added a replay section for Imry.
  • Added 7 replays for Imry.
  • Finally alphabetised the hints and stats/replays screens
  • Added new profile screen for Olivia
  • Update profile information for multiple characters.

