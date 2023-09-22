 Skip to content

Office Affairs update for 22 September 2023

Office Affairs Build Update v1.01.019

22 September 2023

  • Added 12 additional animations to the Rachel final sex scene, now the longest sex sequence in the game!
  • Added 5 more animations to the Rachel / Lily / MC Three-way sex scene including scissoring animations of the girls for better angles and length.
  • Added 3 more animations to the Angela office sex scene to better complete the sequence.
  • Fixed Lily sex scene boob tweak animation that was cut short in the original version.
  • multiple new audio queues added to the Rachel sex scene that was mostly missing them.

We've had a great launch and we have already gotten tons of great feedback on the game. We hope that you're enjoying it and will continue to enjoy the game with this major 1.8 GB animation after-launch content update. If you like the game improvements, consider leaving a review to help support our future development on the game.

