Patch - 1.3.1.7

Gameplay HUD Progress:







Main Menu Progress













If your experiencing crashes/instability please try a Steam Verify/Display Drivers update before contacting us.

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Bundled in this update:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3654159407915528195

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3654160041521747137

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3654160041524360867

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3654160041535428998

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3641776412140897761

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3676680576861314855

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/3676680576885849873

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2116560/announcements/detail/6611902998214521621

New menu clock SFX added

Custom Game settings added for Starting DNA

Custom Game Settings added for setting the cost of Shreader rounds

Fixed Shredder Rounds purchase just consuming money instead of DNA

Added a 'Playtime' indicator on save slot widgets

Updated the Weapon Range Indicator's visuals to indicate being blocked by 'shortening' the lit up part of the bar to match the block location

Added 'in-garrison' weapon range displays, for units that can shoot out of garrisons.If their 'angle lock' stops them from shooting (i.e. their seat won't let them turn that far), they will not show the range indicator

Weapon Range Indicators now have different colors if representing multiple weapons on a single unit

Weapon range indicators for multi-weapon unit setups now have slight offsets (to indicate the separate weapons and their ranges)

Crashfix added for multi-weapon unit setups for weapon range indicators

Updated the main water tile in the Calypso landscape to use the WaterBodyCollision and not be set to be 'step up on' enabled (hopefully stops units sometimes thinking that's valid land to 'land on' during safety checks?)

Removed laser sights and vision visualization 'cones' for characters

Tracked down a broken reference in the ShopsCanvas that was preventing Civilian Admin sub-buildings from being buildable

Made spacing more consistent on the recruit popup

Updated splash

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1