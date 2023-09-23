New major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12260816 · Last edited 23 September 2023 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Graphics and Interface:

Improved Graphics: They've become visually appealing.

New Interface: Convenient and attractive for players.

Updated Models: More detailed and easier to distinguish.

Enhanced escape from the car scene.

Sound and Music:

Slightly improved in-game sound.

3 new musical tracks during chases, and in calm atmosphere.

Updated Map: New elements and places to explore.

Added Puzzle: More brain teasers in the game.

Secret Door: Find the lever and open a new space.

Locked Doors: Additional challenges and new pathways.

Granny got smarter: She can now catch you under the bed!

Enhanced Mechanics: Better item spawn and stable camera control.

Optimization and Support:

Better Performance: The game runs smoother on weaker devices.

Added Language Support: More languages for player comfort.

Bug Fixes:

Reworked trap: More realistic and effective.

Improved detailing when slicing watermelon.

Fixed jumping bugs and other issues.

Enjoy playing the updated version of "Granny Remake"!