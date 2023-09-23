New major update

Update for "Granny Remake":
Graphics and Interface:
Improved Graphics: They've become visually appealing.
New Interface: Convenient and attractive for players.
Updated Models: More detailed and easier to distinguish.
Enhanced escape from the car scene.
Sound and Music:
Slightly improved in-game sound.
3 new musical tracks during chases, and in calm atmosphere.
Gameplay Updates:
Updated Map: New elements and places to explore.
Added Puzzle: More brain teasers in the game.
Secret Door: Find the lever and open a new space.
Locked Doors: Additional challenges and new pathways.
Granny got smarter: She can now catch you under the bed!
Enhanced Mechanics: Better item spawn and stable camera control.
Optimization and Support:
Better Performance: The game runs smoother on weaker devices.
Added Language Support: More languages for player comfort.
Bug Fixes:
Reworked trap: More realistic and effective.
Improved detailing when slicing watermelon.
Fixed jumping bugs and other issues.
Enjoy playing the updated version of "Granny Remake"!
