 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Granny Remake update for 23 September 2023

New major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12260816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update for "Granny Remake":

Graphics and Interface:

Improved Graphics: They've become visually appealing.
New Interface: Convenient and attractive for players.
Updated Models: More detailed and easier to distinguish.
Enhanced escape from the car scene.

Sound and Music:

Slightly improved in-game sound.
3 new musical tracks during chases, and in calm atmosphere.

Gameplay Updates:

Updated Map: New elements and places to explore.
Added Puzzle: More brain teasers in the game.
Secret Door: Find the lever and open a new space.
Locked Doors: Additional challenges and new pathways.
Granny got smarter: She can now catch you under the bed!
Enhanced Mechanics: Better item spawn and stable camera control.

Optimization and Support:

Better Performance: The game runs smoother on weaker devices.
Added Language Support: More languages for player comfort.

Bug Fixes:

Reworked trap: More realistic and effective.
Improved detailing when slicing watermelon.
Fixed jumping bugs and other issues.

Enjoy playing the updated version of "Granny Remake"!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2110821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link