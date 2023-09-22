Rest of the noob patch + Voice lines

This patch completes the new player friendly changes , with better arrows pointing to where to click and new exit icons.
This patch also incudes a ton of new text lines for sgiggy and the bosses so be sure to check those out !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch completes the new player friendly changes , with better arrows pointing to where to click and new exit icons.
This patch also incudes a ton of new text lines for sgiggy and the bosses so be sure to check those out !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update