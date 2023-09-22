 Skip to content

Doughbee update for 22 September 2023

Rest of the noob patch + Voice lines

22 September 2023

This patch completes the new player friendly changes , with better arrows pointing to where to click and new exit icons.

This patch also incudes a ton of new text lines for sgiggy and the bosses so be sure to check those out !

