SNWBRD: Freestyle Snowboarding update for 22 September 2023

Update Notes for 22 September 2023

Build 12260629

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Score and MediaScore 100x Bug
  • Fixed Shadows at Ultra High Settings
  • Added new Score Count Up for more Amped Like Style
  • Now Availiable at PC (STEAM - EPIC GAMES), Windows Store (XBOX and PC), DailyIndieGame and soon at PS4 and PS5

