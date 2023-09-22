Patch Notes - September 22

Patch Notes 9/22/2023

Inventory

No classes or loadout restrictions.

Players will have all abilities available and unlock perks through progression.

Adding back in the stash and stash tabs which unlock as you level.

Backpack slots reintroduced.

Reduced number of available slots, but all slots can hold weapons and armor.

Secure slots will allow players to store weapons and armor.

Armor will remain droppable.

Armor will stay as 4 pieces: Helmet, Chest, Gloves and Boots.