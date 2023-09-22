 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 22 September 2023

Fresh patch with respect to players)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix for enemies who not moving at some zones
  • Fix respawn point can be activated in battle
  • HUD weapons panel rework for more intuitive perception
  • Fix player fall after game restart in some places
  • Balance tweaks

