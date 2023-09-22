Fresh patch with respect to players)

- Fix for enemies who not moving at some zones
- Fix respawn point can be activated in battle
- HUD weapons panel rework for more intuitive perception
- Fix player fall after game restart in some places
- Balance tweaks
Thanks for playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thanks for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update