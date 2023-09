Share · View all patches · Build 12260448 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Added long awaited soundtrack.

Added a fountain sfx.

Upped the volume of all sound effects to bring them more inline with the music.

Finally fixed how camera lock works and associated tech debt.

Reduced the poly count of stairs and made them easier to bake.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.