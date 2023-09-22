Tits and Shadows: Immersion Update

In this exciting update for Tits and Shadows, we are pleased to announce a series of enhancements and additions that will make your gaming experience even more immersive and captivating.

Enriched Dialogues: We have expanded the dialogues of our main characters, providing you with a deeper connection to the plot and protagonists, including the beloved Bruno and Iris.

A Glimpse into the Future: This update is just a step forward in our vision for a Tits and Shadows world where each NPC will have their own unique design and dialogues. We continue to work on it and are excited about what's to come.

Interactive Furniture: Objects within houses now come to life more dynamically. Some hold useful items for adventurers, while others offer a unique auditory experience when interacted with. Explore every corner and discover the secrets they hold!

The Mysterious Labyrinth: A labyrinth filled with challenges and surprises has arisen between the Enchanted Forest and the Faun's Lair. Do you have the courage and wit to overcome it?

The Frog King and His New Mission: The Frog King has a special mission for you, and the reward promises to be intriguing. Dive into this adventure and discover the treasures that await in his realm.

We are thrilled to share these updates with you and to continue expanding the universe of Tits and Shadows. We hope this update immerses you even further into a world full of possibilities and adventures. Get ready to explore and enjoy a game that goes beyond simple interconnected environments!