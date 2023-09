Share · View all patches · Build 12260389 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 20:19:07 UTC by Wendy

A new build is going out today with some sprite and typo fixes!

If you run into any typos, please don’t hesitate to send a quick email to ArewarGames@gmail.com. I don’t need any kind of fancy report, a simple screenshot is very helpful into getting it fixed.

Sorry for the typos, I know they can be annoying! I’m a one-person dev/writer team and it’s a big game, so please forgive me. :D

You can also post bugs on the Discord server.