New Functionality
- Quick align selected props (Comma key)
- Settings for fullscreen/windowed modes
New Props
- Feather flag (load your own image Content/Images/banner.jpg)
- Air Dancer (Load your own image Content/Images/dancer-texture.png)
- Added back Organic Wall texture (Organic2)
- Triangle flags decoration
- Droppable Wall Metric 2x2
Bug Fixes
- IDPA Concealment not reporting the right value
- Custom Ad images don't load when tool first starts up
- Custom Ad images quality won't degrade over multiple saves
- Fixed problem with bay on new installs
- Fixed issue with setting fullscreen or windowed resolutions
Practisim Designer update for 22 September 2023
Feather Flag, Air Dancer, Falling Wall, Align Props and Window Mode Settings
