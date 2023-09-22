 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 22 September 2023

Feather Flag, Air Dancer, Falling Wall, Align Props and Window Mode Settings

Build 12260378 · Last edited by Wendy

  • New Functionality

    • Quick align selected props (Comma key)
    • Settings for fullscreen/windowed modes

  • New Props

    • Feather flag (load your own image Content/Images/banner.jpg)
    • Air Dancer (Load your own image Content/Images/dancer-texture.png)
    • Added back Organic Wall texture (Organic2)
    • Triangle flags decoration
    • Droppable Wall Metric 2x2

  • Bug Fixes

    • IDPA Concealment not reporting the right value
    • Custom Ad images don't load when tool first starts up
    • Custom Ad images quality won't degrade over multiple saves
    • Fixed problem with bay on new installs
    • Fixed issue with setting fullscreen or windowed resolutions

